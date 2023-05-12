Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from EmbedQuiz
See EmbedQuiz’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → EmbedQuiz for WordPress
EmbedQuiz for WordPress

EmbedQuiz for WordPress

Add lead magnet quizzes to your WordPress site

Free
Embed
EmbedQuiz is now fully integrated with WordPress! 🎉 Add product recommendation quizzes, personality tests, workout plans, or simple competitive quizzes to your website for free! Save an unlimited number of responses on Google Sheets!
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
WordPress
 by
EmbedQuiz
Rooms.xyz BETA
Rooms.xyz BETA
Ad
Create interactive rooms in your browser
About this launch
EmbedQuizGamify your website and grow your mailing list with quizzes
1review
98
followers
EmbedQuiz for WordPress by
EmbedQuiz
was hunted by
Ágh Helmut
in Marketing, Growth Hacking, WordPress. Made by
Ágh Helmut
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
EmbedQuiz
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-