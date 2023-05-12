Products
EmbedQuiz for WordPress
EmbedQuiz for WordPress
Add lead magnet quizzes to your WordPress site
EmbedQuiz is now fully integrated with WordPress! 🎉 Add product recommendation quizzes, personality tests, workout plans, or simple competitive quizzes to your website for free! Save an unlimited number of responses on Google Sheets!
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
WordPress
by
EmbedQuiz
EmbedQuiz
Gamify your website and grow your mailing list with quizzes
EmbedQuiz for WordPress by
EmbedQuiz
was hunted by
Ágh Helmut
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
,
WordPress
. Made by
Ágh Helmut
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
EmbedQuiz
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on March 14th, 2023.
