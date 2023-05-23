Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → [Embedditor]
[Embedditor]

[Embedditor]

Edit GPT Embeddings just as if its Microsoft Word document

Free
Embed
Embedditor is an open source Editor of vector LLM embeddings, which enables users to create impressive search results, improve performance of vector search, and save up to 30% on embedding and vector storage with the Simplicity of MS Word.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
 +1 by
[Embedditor]
Microsoft Clarity
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
[Embedditor]
[Embedditor]Effortlessly Edit LLM Embeddings with Simplicity of MS Word
0
reviews
10
followers
[Embedditor] by
[Embedditor]
was hunted by
Vasyl R.
in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Vasyl R.
and
Volodymyr Zhukov
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
[Embedditor]
is not rated yet. This is [Embedditor]'s first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#92