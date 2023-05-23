Products
Home
Product
[Embedditor]
[Embedditor]
Edit GPT Embeddings just as if its Microsoft Word document
Embedditor is an open source Editor of vector LLM embeddings, which enables users to create impressive search results, improve performance of vector search, and save up to 30% on embedding and vector storage with the Simplicity of MS Word.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
[Embedditor]
About this launch
[Embedditor]
Effortlessly Edit LLM Embeddings with Simplicity of MS Word
[Embedditor] by
[Embedditor]
was hunted by
Vasyl R.
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vasyl R.
and
Volodymyr Zhukov
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
[Embedditor]
is not rated yet. This is [Embedditor]'s first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
5
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#92
