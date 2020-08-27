discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Martin Stoyanov
Maker
Hi PH, hope you’re staying safe and healthy! 👋 I’m Martin and am excited to finally show you Emailio: an email client that helps you build healthy email habits. My team and I have been working with email for the past 7 years. The email clients available today use the same basic ideas that are as old as time, while the world has been changing rapidly. Unsatisfied with this stagnation, we came up with a refreshingly new take on email. 🍃 💡 Backstory & the Problem Back in 2014 we started by making email apps for only one user: Sam Altman. Afterwards, we worked closely with Dan Ariely and his behavioral research lab at Duke University to research the problems with email where we made numerous findings. Email is a fantastic technology, and we spend a lot of time with it. McKinsey estimates that knowledge workers spend over a quarter of their workdays managing email. Yet, email inundates you, gives everyone equal access to your inbox, and most inboxes lacks structure. You are not in control. The costs of email end up being three-fold: costs of well-being, costs of productivity and costs of time. Emailio tackles all three. 💌 How does Emailio work? We’ve built a wellness system that tracks four wellness goals and uses gamification and behavioral science to help you spend less time on email, receive fewer emails and eliminate interruptions. The result is that just by using Emailio you easily build better email habits and find a healthy balance between work and wellness. Emailio gives you real, actionable insights into your email habits and helps you act on those insights with behavioral nudges such as challenges and streaks. Ultimately, over time, this combination of insights and nudges builds great, lasting habits. Emailio is also built for power users. You can organize your emails with tasks, notes, events and files, and you can create your own email swipes (up to 60 swipes on the same screen!) and rules for personalized workflows. Oh, and everything is kept one-hundred percent on-device and private. :) 🚀 Interested? Emailio is the email client built for wellness. We’d love for you to sign up at our website and we are incredibly excited to hear your thoughts and feedback!
Love the idea, will definitely be signing up!
@josh_farahzad thanks Josh! Much love ❤️
My life is ruled by the tyranny of email, please please help me, I want your app
