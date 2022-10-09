Products
Emailify for Figma
Ranked #14 for today
Emailify for Figma
Design and export production-ready HTML emails from Figma
Design and export responsive, production-ready HTML emails from Figma.
Want to automate the dark art of designing and hand-coding responsive HTML emails? Emailify is for you.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Emailify for Figma
About this launch
Emailify for Figma
Export responsive, production ready HTML emails from Figma
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Emailify for Figma by
Emailify for Figma
was hunted by
Adam
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Adam
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
Emailify for Figma
is not rated yet. This is Emailify for Figma's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#99
