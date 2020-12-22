discussion
Nica SJ
MakerFounder | Writer | Marketer
Hi hunters! 👋 I’m Nica San Juan, founder of EmailFolders. I’m also a researcher and PR writer. :D I'm really nervous to be here. However, in pursuit of my dreams of relative prosperity, I have to do things that make me a little uncomfortable, such as nervously recording a video and writing this scheduled comment on Product Hunt. 😏 Anyway, if you’ve ever told yourself, “I want to launch a PR campaign for my company without hiring an expensive PR agency or wasting tons of hours looking for the best journalists in my industry,” then I’m telling you, you need to check EmailFolders now! EmailFolders helps startups look for journalists in the software, tech, business, finance and blockchain space. Our launch offer will allow you to instantly download the contact details of 10,000 journalists. It's the same database I use when launching PR campaigns on behalf of my clients. Benefits of buying our LIFETIME DEAL: - Receive at least 2,000 new contacts every month starting in January 2021 via email or through our advanced database - Access to our advanced database with multiple filter options (Upcoming feature that is target to be done by Q1 2021) - Access to our database of journalists who write about various subjects, podcasters, influencers and startup investors (Our target by Q4 2021 is at least 500,000 total contacts.) - 25% LIFETIME DISCOUNT on our SaaS or tech content marketing agency that is expected to launch in January 2021 - Upcoming e-books, in-depth tutorials related to marketing, etc. - Access to future features of EmailFolders (If ever we have enough budget, we’re planning to add features that will allow users to send emails through our platform, schedule bulk emails, track email replies, etc.) Want to see some proof about how effective my email list is? Simply watch the video above. :) "Get 100 FREE LEADS" --> Click this button on our homepage to instantly download 100 journalist contact details. If you like what you see and want to get one of our ONE-TIME plans, you can use the code "HUNTER25OFF" to get a 25% discount. It is available up to December 31, 2020. If you have questions, comments or suggestions, please feel free to let me know anytime. We're planning a lot of things for EmailFolders so any kind of feedback will be greatly appreciated! :)
