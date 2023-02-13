Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Emaildojo
Emaildojo
OpenAI powered content generator and AMP email editor
Visit
Upvote 21
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
This tool is built on the top of OpenAI GPT-3 model which helps user create short, innovative, and sophisticated content. Also, you can level-up your customer retention and acquisition mailer by using our free forever AMP email editor.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Email Marketing
+4 by
EmailDojo
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
EmailDojo
An arena for all your email experimentation by Netcorecloud.
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Emaildojo by
EmailDojo
was hunted by
Vikram Sahu ꩜
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Email Marketing
. Made by
Vikram Sahu ꩜
,
Hitesh Pandey
and
Chaitanya Chinta
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
EmailDojo
is not rated yet. This is EmailDojo's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#57
Report