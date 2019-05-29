Log InSign up
Email Wars

Battle Royale trivia - team up & outsmart other startups

The first Trivia Battle-Royale game 🕹️
Nothing to install/download, you play for free over email 📩
Compete against other startups, win bragging rights and prizes (coming soon)! Play by emailing ReadyTo@PlayEmailWars.com.
Games Mon/Weds/Friday at 2pm ET.
Adrian Grant
Adrian Grant
Adrian Grant
Let me know if you have any questions! 🤓
Ryan Hoover
Email-only game. Brilliant.
