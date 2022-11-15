Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Email Warmup by Boxward
Ranked #7 for today
Email Warmup by Boxward
Get more cold emails opened, get more sales, automatically
Visit
Upvote 290
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Your cold emails are probably landing in spam, junk, and categories folders more than you think! Automatically warm up your email with Boxward, land in more inboxes, and make more sales.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Sales
by
Email Warmup by Boxward
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Email Warmup by Boxward
Get more cold emails opened. Get more sales. Automatically.
0
reviews
981
followers
Follow for updates
Email Warmup by Boxward by
Email Warmup by Boxward
was hunted by
Sam Brodie
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Sales
. Made by
Sam Brodie
and
Andy Cabasso
. Featured on November 17th, 2022.
Email Warmup by Boxward
is not rated yet. This is Email Warmup by Boxward's first launch.
Upvotes
290
Comments
10
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#34
Report