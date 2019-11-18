Email Template Playground by Dyspatch
Responsive email templates with drag and drop editing - free
Discussion
Matt
Maker
Excited to share our Email Template Playground, stocked with some new and updated open source email templates. The Playground combines responsive, modular email templates with a free drag and drop editor. We first launched this project in 2016 (!!!) with the simple idea that "open source email templates". That kind of blew up and drew contributions from other email vendors and marketing professionals. It always struck me that we had all these great email templates available for free, but most marketers can't code and get make use of them. This update definitely fixes that. You can learn more about some of our motivations here: https://www.dyspatch.io/blog/ann... A note to the email nerds, you will need to inline the CSS with these templates prior to sending -- most great email service providers will do this at send time for you. Let us know what you think! We’re continuing to work on this and can’t wait to see how you use these templates and make them your own.
