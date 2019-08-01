Log InSign up
Email Taco

A free email countdown timer for expiring offers

These real-time countdown timers are a great way to increase urgency and clickthrough in your emails before an offer expires.
Spencer Smith
Spencer Smith
Maker
Have you seen those GIF countdown timers in emails? What I find fascinating is that they refresh real-time whenever you load the page... It seemed like a fun challenge so I made a tool that can generate them!
Leonardo Mattar
Leonardo Mattar
Great and simple way to have a countdown. I lwould ike to recommend a few things to improve its visual: - Change the font for a better one (sans-serif, roboto, open sans...) - Add more breathing space to the image around the numbers, padding (50px should be decent). - The space between the numbers, margin-right should the same and not different as we have at the moment.
