Email Taco
A free email countdown timer for expiring offers
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Spencer Smith
Have you seen those GIF countdown timers in emails? What I find fascinating is that they refresh real-time whenever you load the page... It seemed like a fun challenge so I made a tool that can generate them!
UpvoteShare
Great and simple way to have a countdown. I lwould ike to recommend a few things to improve its visual: - Change the font for a better one (sans-serif, roboto, open sans...) - Add more breathing space to the image around the numbers, padding (50px should be decent). - The space between the numbers, margin-right should the same and not different as we have at the moment.
UpvoteShare