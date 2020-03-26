Discussion
Tena
Maker
Thanks for hunting Email Meter, @kevin 💛🚀👋 We made this product because we feel that we’re getting data about almost everything, but when it comes to email it’s still a black box — And yet it’s the most used communication tool worldwide! Let me quickly explain to Product Hunt our core features: 📩 Get detailed reports on your email usage for free 🔍 Know your average response time, busiest hours and top interactions ✅ Improve your productivity and set boundaries 💼 Teams and Enterprise options to monitor team productivity 🔓 Safe and secure, it only accesses your email metadata 💻 Available for Gmail and G Suite accounts Most features are free for individual usage! Teams and Enterprises can get more powerful insights on responsiveness, shared inboxes, SLAs and much more, all with advanced security features. This is specially relevant and useful for many teams globally that due to the current circumstances are trying out remote work for the first time, so if that’s the case — Let’s chat! We can help you promote efficiency. Everyone coming from Product Hunt gets a 50% discount to try our Premium version by following this link: https://secure.emailmeter.com/ge... 🎉 Feel free to ask me any questions or share any feedback! I’ll gladly answer asap.
