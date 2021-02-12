  1. Home
Email Heatmaps

Create heatmaps for all your email marketing campaigns

Marketing
With our easy 1-step setup process, you can analyse the results of all your email marketing campaigns and truly understand which clicks are hot, which clicks are not and the areas that get the most clicks.
Hans Dekker
Sales tech enthusiast.
Awesome. Any research done on how it affects deliverability? Also, does it track anything else other than clicks?
Taylor Drayson
Hunter
Great tool created by a good friend of mine, who wanted to be able to track conversions of his email campaigns. However, all the tools out there were either too complicated or had features that he didn't need. So Email Heatmaps was born.
michal malewiczCEO HYPE4
Is it based on the same principle as Eyetato? Predicting the patterns based on AI analysis of how humans perceive visual content? Or just clicks?
Javier Sanchez MejoradaCo-Founder & Head of Product @Afino
This is a great idea! @james_quinn would really benefit from this! Does it sync with mailchimp or hub spot?
