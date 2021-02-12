discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Hans Dekker
Sales tech enthusiast.
Awesome. Any research done on how it affects deliverability? Also, does it track anything else other than clicks?
Share
Great tool created by a good friend of mine, who wanted to be able to track conversions of his email campaigns. However, all the tools out there were either too complicated or had features that he didn't need. So Email Heatmaps was born.
Is it based on the same principle as Eyetato? Predicting the patterns based on AI analysis of how humans perceive visual content? Or just clicks?
This is a great idea! @james_quinn would really benefit from this! Does it sync with mailchimp or hub spot?