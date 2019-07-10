Email Google Spreadsheets

Discussion
Amit Agarwal
If your work involves emailing the same spreadsheet to your colleagues and customers on a regular basis, the Email Spreadsheets add-on can save you a lot of time. The add-on lets you send spreadsheet reports to one or more recipients on a recurring schedule. For instance, you can setup a job that emails the employee attendance sheet to your manager around 5 PM on the last Friday of every week. Or you can set up a schedule that emails the sales performance dashboard to your team daily around 9 PM. The sheets can be sent as PDF, Excel or CSV files. You can email entire workbooks, specific sheets inside a workbook or a range of cells. A portion of any Google Sheet can also be embedded inline in an email message using the A1 notation. Download: https://chrome.google.com/websto... Tutorial: https://www.labnol.org/software/... Video Demo: For help and feedback, tweet me at https://twitter.com/labnol
Incredibly useful tool. I can see it saving me a lot of time and missing timelines/schedules. Thanks Amit! <3
