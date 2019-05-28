Email Flows is a growing library of email screenshots from top brands, so you can find email design inspiration when you're stuck.
Highly recommend to any marketers always manually subscribing to emails for inspirtation!
None so far. Look forward to seeing the library expand!
Saving lots of time being able to see email flows in one place without having to manually subscribe all the time. Simple to use. Lovely UX.Christina Pashialis has used this product for one month.
RamyMaker@ramykhuffash · Founder @ Letterfuel
Email Flows is a growing library of email screenshots from top brands. It's helpful for getting design inspiration, as well as trying to figure out best practices around sending frequency, times etc. Most of the email flows are from e-commerce and SaaS brands. Here are some brands that I think do email *really* well: For SaaS: - InVision: https://pageflows.com/emails/pro... - YNAB: https://pageflows.com/emails/pro... For e-commerce: - Chubbies: https://pageflows.com/emails/pro... - Allbirds: https://pageflows.com/emails/pro... It's a fairly lightweight solution for email professionals, designers, and anyone who works with email. For more advanced email monitoring, MailCharts is an awesome option (https://www.mailcharts.com/) Let me know if you have any questions or feedback 🙌🏼
