Home
→
Product
→
Email Architect
Email Architect
Write, manage and organize your email marketing in Notion
Visit
Upvote 38
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Email Architect is an unparalleled email writing system designed with efficiency in mind to save you hours of time by helping you write emails easier, faster and better
Launched in
Productivity
,
Email Marketing
,
Notion
by
Email Architect
About this launch
Email Architect
Write, manage and organize your email marketing in Notion
0
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Email Architect by
Email Architect
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Productivity
,
Email Marketing
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on November 11th, 2022.
Email Architect
is not rated yet. This is Email Architect's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
6
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#130
