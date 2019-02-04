Leap has spun out of YC into an independent company with a new name, Elpha! We’re an online community for women in tech. Access industry experts, learn from your peers, find answers to your most pressing questions and make lasting friendships. We also have public content like AMAs with Emily Weiss CEO of Glossier.
Reviews
- Pros:
Great quality content, flexibility with anonymityCons:
Feels a little quiet sometimes, but I expect it to keep growing :)
Cadran is a really thoughtful person and you can see the detail in care put into Elpha. Excited for this community!Kelsey Hunter has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
AbadesiMaker@abadesi · Co-founder, Elpha
Hi hunters and makers! I’m excited to announce my new role as Chief Community Officer of Elpha and the launch of our online community today. My co-founders @cadran_c, @kuanluo and I are building the most powerful network for women in tech. Elpha is the place you can come to find thoughtful industry content delivered through the female lens. Questions we’ve discussed include: 🤔How do I find my first software engineering role? 🤑How do I hire my first salesperson? 😬How do I ask my manager for a promotion? Please share your feedback, I can’t wait to see what you share in the community.
Upvote (11)Share·
Virrindra V Argekar@virrindra · Product break-downs and break-throughs.
@cadran_c @kuanluo @abadesi Congratulations on the new role A :-) Wish you the best.
Upvote (4)Share·
⭐️
Amrith Shanbhag@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
@cadran_c @kuanluo @abadesi More power to you! Congrats on the launch! 🙏
Upvote (3)Share·
❤️
James Gallagher@jamesg_oca · Publicly Traded Person, Founder
@cadran_c @kuanluo @abadesi Good luck in your new position! It's great to see that Leap has grown from a small community by a YC teammate into it's own company. I am excited to see where you take Elpha as the Chief Community Officer 🚀
Upvote (4)Share·
Anne-Laure Le Cunff@anthilemoon · Entrepreneur
@cadran_c @kuanluo @abadesi Massive congrats on the new role!! 🙌
Upvote (3)Share·
🔥
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Pumped for you, @abadesi and team. 🙌🏼 Curious to hear from @cadran_c about the biggest surprises/learnings since starting Leap almost a few years ago and how that's informed the new direction with Elpha.
Upvote (6)Share·
AbadesiMaker@abadesi · Co-founder, Elpha
@cadran_c @rrhoover Thanks Ryan! Was so great learning all the community best practices from you while I was on your team 😊🎉
Upvote (1)Share·
Taylor Majewski@taylormajewski · Head of News and Social @ Product Hunt
Just joined. This is such a necessary community for women in tech, an industry largely surrounded by unchartered territory 🙌
Upvote (4)Share·
Kuan LuoMaker@kuanluo · Designer, traveler. @ftwretreat, etc
@taylormajewski Yay!
Upvote (2)Share·
AbadesiMaker@abadesi · Co-founder, Elpha
@taylormajewski 💕✨thank you
Upvote Share·
Irma@irmatable · Building ProdShip by night.
Hi @abadesi Tried joining but says my email has already been taken. Tried signing in but says that the email can't be found. How can I get around this? Excited to jump into this new product for women in tech.
Upvote (3)Share·
AbadesiMaker@abadesi · Co-founder, Elpha
@irmatable Hi Irma - sorry about that! What email did you sign up with? You can email me abadesi@elpha.com and we'll look into it.
Upvote Share·
Fede Behrens@rafabehrens · Freelance Growth
Abadesi is awesome and I can’t wait to see what she’s building next 🙌🏻
Upvote (3)Share·