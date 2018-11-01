Elph Plasma

Elph is building highly scalable blockchain infrastructure. Our network of layer-2 Plasma sidechains increases the transaction throughput on Ethereum to over 5,000 transactions per second, enabling users to instantly exchange cryptocurrencies, interact in real-time with decentralized apps, and execute smart contracts at high speed and low cost.
Ritik MalhotraMaker@ritikmalhotra · Founder @ Elph. YC alum.
Hi Product Hunt community! Excited to share what we've been working on at Elph. ⁉️ The Problem Blockchain networks like Ethereum are notoriously slow at processing transactions (6-15 transactions per second). Compared to traditional credit card processors like Visa that can process over 24,000 transactions per second, we have a long way to go before blockchains can become a commercially viable replacement to existing financial systems. 🛠 Our Solution At Elph, we’re building highly scalable blockchain infrastructure. Our network of layer-2 Plasma sidechains increases the transaction throughput on Ethereum to over 5,000 transactions per second, enabling users to instantly exchange cryptocurrencies, interact in real-time with decentralized apps, and execute smart contracts at high speed and low cost. The high level features: 🚀 Scalable: A single sidechain is capable of processing 6,000 transactions per second. 💱 Ethereum-compatible: All existing Ethereum-based digital assets (ETH, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFTs) work on our platform. 🔒 Secured via Plasma: Each sidechain is built with Plasma architecture, which means that all assets stored are backed by the security of Ethereum. Any user can withdraw their asset back to Ethereum at any time, without the involvement of Elph. 💻 Check It Out We have a number of things you can play around with to see Elph in action and learn more: • Home page: https://elph.com • Interactive demo: https://demo.elph.com • Block explorer: https://explorer.elph.com • Open source: https://github.com/ElphNetwork The rest of the Elph team and I will be available throughout the day to answer questions. Enjoy!
