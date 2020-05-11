Elon Musk name generator
If Elon were your dad, what would your name be?
Richard Reis aka R ιCH 4-RD
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 A friend of mine "Elonified" his Slack name yesterday. It was pretty fun and we all shared a good laugh. Then it got me thinking... What would the rules be like if you were to "Elonify" any name? Which letters become numbers, ligatures, and even (why not) Greek symbols? Thus "Elon Musk name generator" was born! I built it in one afternoon, styled the website after the Cybertruck site, and deployed it to Netlify. It got a pretty good response on Hacker News, and got to #1 on Indie Hackers yesterday, so I decided share it with the Product Hunt community :) Would love to know what you think!
