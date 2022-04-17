Sign In
Elon Mars
Elon Mars
Elon-Mars video game developed with JS
🏷 Free
Games
#4 Product of the Day
Today
Videogame "Elon-Mars" ==> Elon Musk is on Mars and the goal is to collect as many Dogecoins as possible; Jeff Bezos appears as an enemy.
Developed as my first Javascript project during web dev. Bootcamp at Ironhack.
Featured
1h ago
