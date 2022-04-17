We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Elon Mars

Elon-Mars video game developed with JS

#4 Product of the DayToday
Videogame "Elon-Mars" ==> Elon Musk is on Mars and the goal is to collect as many Dogecoins as possible; Jeff Bezos appears as an enemy.
Developed as my first Javascript project during web dev. Bootcamp at Ironhack.
