elocance 2.0

Sabina Khilnani
Maker
Hi guys! We’re a team of French / American makers that have been working on what we hope will be THE BEST text to speech app out there soon. We’re so excited to share the new and improved version with you today. In honor of our PH launch, we’re giving new users 2 months free to new users. We made this app for busy professionals (like us) who are voracious readers, audiophiles and self development junkies. We think it will help you get ahead and by listening instead of reading. But we are eager to hear what you think!!
Pro
Maker
@calum Hey! Brand new UX / UI, updated voice personalities (and cool accents), easier to add content and make playlists, but honestly, one of the coolest things is that you can access popular newsletters directly in the app and listen to them instead of them clogging up your inbox each morning!
Pro
@sabina_khilnani Oh exciting! Congratulations on the launch!
