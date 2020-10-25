discussion
Hi everyone! Obviously, I’m not the maker, but have been working with the team over the last few weeks to get this launch out the door and wanted to leave the first comment with some additional information. Over the last 4 years, Elo has been developing a state of the art system that pushes the experience of hot stones to the next level by incorporating hot stones, aromatherapy, and ambient light therapy into one device and an accompanying app that helps the user develop healthy and relaxing bedtime routines. Americans receive over 200 million massages most years; 2020 has been a dramatic departure as consumers were left to find at-home substitutes for standard massage treatments. Elo Stones’s launch marks the first time that a true hot stone massage experience will be available to consumers at home and without the need for a masseuse or partner - something we all need after a universally stressful year! “[Hot stone massage sets] are an incredibly unique product which hasn’t been redesigned or modernized for years,” said a member of the design team behind Elo. “With the hustle and bustle of the world today, people seem to be craving a way to unplug and relax, and Elo is just that.” The team’s Scandinavian sense of design and previous experience merging the world’s of engineering and design helped them to create a product that sacrificed neither form, nor function: “We drew a lot of inspiration from the smooth flowing forms of the stones themselves and tried to keep the design as minimal as possible and create an unencumbered aura of calm.” Btw - Visit the Elo Kickstarter page for a special 44% off the retail price while supplies last!
