Ello
Ello
AI reading coach to make kids fall in love with books
Ello is building the most natural AI teacher to maximize the learning potential of all children, regardless of resources. Its first product is the world’s most advanced reading coach, powered by proprietary speech recognition and generative AI.
Launched in
Android
Education
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Ello
About this launch
Ello
The world’s most advanced AI reading coach
Ello by
Ello
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Android
,
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Elizabeth Adams
,
Tom Sayer
and
Catalin Voss
. Featured on December 7th, 2023.
Ello
is not rated yet. This is Ello's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
