How much you earn determines how much you can invest toward your goals — and this differs drastically for women and men over their careers.
Only we factor in these differences to give you a better chance of reaching those goals
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
I remember hearing about this when it was pre-launch, nice to see it raised 33m from Melinda Gates, thats huge! @abadesi this might interest you
Upvote (1)Share·