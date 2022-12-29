Products
ELIV - Explain like I'm five
ELIV - Explain like I'm five
Chrome extension to explain highlighed text
Eliv is a simple chrome extension to explain text. Simply highlight the text you want to understand, and a small box will appear with an explanation, generated by an AI (GPT-3).
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
ELIV - Explain like I'm five
About this launch
ELIV - Explain like I'm five
Chrome extension to explain highlighed text
ELIV - Explain like I'm five by
ELIV - Explain like I'm five
Benjamin Derville
Chrome Extensions
Artificial Intelligence
Benjamin Derville
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
ELIV - Explain like I'm five
is not rated yet. This is ELIV - Explain like I'm five's first launch.
