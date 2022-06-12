Products
Elite Learning
Ranked #8 for today
Elite Learning
A dynamic up-skilling solution for the workplace
Stats
A one-stop 360 upskilling solution for the workplace! It is a skill management tool that enables companies to map skills, define career paths, get engaging curated content, validate, & reward learners through advanced analytics for every role.
Launched in
Android
,
Education
,
SaaS
+1 by
Elite for Workplace
About this launch
Elite Learning by
Elite for Workplace
was hunted by
Rohan Krishna
in
Android
,
Education
,
SaaS
. Made by
Rohan Krishna
. Featured on June 12th, 2022.
Elite for Workplace
is not rated yet. This is Elite for Workplace's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
2
Daily rank
#8
Weekly rank
#41
Report