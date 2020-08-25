discussion
Victor Pavluchynskiy
Maker
👋 Hi Hunters, Reading heavy books and going to college can be extremely frustrating and time-consuming. How did we get to 2020 without a simple, better solution for learning and getting entertained? I started concepting Elision after spending years reading and going to college. I asked friends, colleagues, and mentors how they approached learning and kept hearing that books were the most time-efficient for learning, which is insane. 😢 🤨 I refuse to live in a world where you have to invest a week into reading something and then, maybe, be able to apply it. I can recall a huge list of books that I read that had information that was very outdated at the moment of reading. We deserve a more time-efficient way of learning! Elision is a podcast-listening app that provides people with curated podcast series, which consist from the best podcast episodes about a given topic. In addition to the curation of content, Elision adds visuals (images, text, links) to the premium episodes, so they would be easier to grasp, remember, and share. We believe in a world, where people can easily learn on the go and apply the new knowledge right away! We hope to have you with us on the journey to making learning better! Thank you to all of our supporters, our families, to our investors, and a special shout to all of our future fans! 🔥 Questions? The founding team and I will be answering questions live here from 8am to 5pm ET. 📡
