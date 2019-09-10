Elin.ai 2.0

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Maker
Oksa Zavoyko
Hello Product Hunters 🎉 I'm Oksa, CEO of Elin.ai. Elin is a tool created to build outstanding teams! Employees worldwide show record low levels of motivation - over 66% don’t feel engaged at work. A growing number of remote employees worldwide makes matching talent to work easier, however, it also makes leaders’ jobs of engaging and empowering their employees even more challenging! Elin.ai is here to change that! Elin effortlessly analyzes existing communication in Slack public channels, shares real-time insights on company and team engagement through a visual dashboard, and then coaches managers on how to create a more positive, engaging and collaborative environment. Elin not only finds potential issues but also helps you prevent future employee challenges like turnovers or burnouts. So, you can delegate all tasks related to team engagement measurement to Elin! We do all of this analysis while being highly considerate of your team’s security and privacy – that’s why we analyze only public channels, work only with messages meta-data, sentiments, and semantics, do not store message content, and provide only company and team-level analytics, keeping individual results private. Elin has a free 14-day trial so you can immediately obtain your team metrics snapshot after installing at elin.ai. And for Product Hunt launch day we have 2 special offers: 1. Fixed price of $299 for a 1 year subscription if you pay this week! 2. A free consultation with our People Experts on how to improve after 2-weeks Elin use for 50+ employee teams! I'll be happy to answer any questions, but most importantly - we need your feedback! I'm here all day listening and ideating with you on how we can improve our product to serve your team better. Meanwhile… Enjoy meeting Elin! Thank you, Oksana Zavoyko, CEO, Elin.ai
Upvote (5)Share
What criteria does it use to track employee mood and engagement levels?
@olya_zabalkanskaya Elin is an AI-driven Slack app. She uses 140 markers that cover both the emotional and sentiment aspect of the communications and criteria that depicts users activity rates and correlates with user behavior. You can see some examples of markers we use and how they affect your graphs at elin.ai.
How Elin works in details in this 2 min Demo Video - https://youtu.be/pHqVy1u8jW4
Sounds interesting, but I get a feeling that big brother is watching us. Will Elin administrator be able to read messages of team members?
Maker
@darth_eugenius haha, no, the big brother rather observes and helps now, not closely watching :) Metrics we provide are on a Company level and by Teams level, no data on users. The correlation between final metrics and users is kept in the database and can be reengineered, however, Elin can`t provide content of the messages or meta-data, sentiment analysis results, or semantic analysis results by the user. This essentially means that no details of authors in regard of messages is available.
This could definitely increase the effectiveness of distributed teams! How does the coaching function work?
@zastavnyy Thanks, we do believe in this! As culture plays a cornerstone role in team success, Elin becomes a driver for distributed teams. Though office teams can benefit from Elin as well.