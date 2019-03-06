Elin empowers your teams for outstanding results!
Elin.ai helps to build mission-driven companies by measuring culture, sharing insights and coaching employees and managers on how to create a more positive, engaging and collaborative environment.
Reviews
- Pros:
Love the idea. Some potentially great use cases.Cons:
None so far
Can this be embedded with other enterprise platforms?Emad Nadim has used this product for one week.
- Pros:
Great idea, useful tool!Cons:
None
Keep up the good work!Anna Golushko has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Oksa ZavoykoMakerPro@oksa_zavoyko · Founder Elin.ai
Thank you, Chris! Hello, Product Hunters 🎉 Oksa here, the CEO of Elin.ai - a tool created to build outstanding remote teams! Employees worldwide show record low levels of motivation - over 70% don’t feel engaged at work. Meanwhile, remote work becomes a reality with more and more professionals empowered to take a leap and be self-employed, freelance or work remotely. Remote work is here to stay making us one big global workforce and makes matching talent to the work easier worldwide, yet making leaders’ job of engaging and empowering their employees even more challenging! Elin.ai is here to change that! Elin analyses existing communication, asks employees questions via chatbot, shares insights and then coaches employees and managers on how to create a more positive, engaging and collaborative environment. Elin not only finds potential issues but also helps you solve existing and prevent future employee challenges. Elin will help your teams reach outstanding results with Engaged employees Increased collaboration within the company Healthy wellbeing to prevent burnouts Empowerment to own their engagement Inspiring leaders everyone wants to work with Positive work environment A little something for Product Hunters: Mention Product Hunt when you contact us for a unique discount. Contact us for a demo at http://elin.ai. I'll be happy to answer any questions, but most importantly - we need your feedback! We’d be happy to grab a quick virtual coffee with you and discuss how we can improve our product to serve remote teams better. Meanwhile… Enjoy meeting Elin! Thank you, Oksana Zavoyko, CEO, Elin.ai
Paul Shuteyev@paul_shuteyev · Founder/StartupRadius, CMO/PromoRepublic
What a great bot! Will try it for my marketing team, thanks :)
Oksa ZavoykoMakerPro@oksa_zavoyko · Founder Elin.ai
@paul_shuteyev thanks! Talk to me for more perks after your 30 days free trial!
