The official Elevenlabs MCP Server
Give Claude and Cursor access to the entire ElevenLabs AI audio platform via simple text prompts. You can even spin up voice agents to perform outbound calls for you — like ordering pizza.
Free
Launch tags:
SalesGitHubAudio

Meet the team

The official Elevenlabs MCP Server
Elevenlabs MCP by
was hunted by
Ankit Sharma
in Sales, GitHub, Audio. Made by
Sam Sklar
,
Ammaar Reshi
,
Mati Staniszewski
,
Jonathan Levi
and
Georgy Marchuk
. Featured on April 8th, 2025.
Featured on April 8th, 2025.