Elevatyr is a mobile platform designed to bring simplicity and ease to crypto investing. Invest in many of world's most popular cryptocurrencies simultaneously, rather than trading one at time through confusing exchanges. Currently available in the US in most states on iOS. Android app to be released soon.
Makes it incredibly easy to invest in multiple crypto currencies without the hassles of dealing with wallets, and easy to use/understand UI
I wish there were auto investing on a weekly schedule or investing my round ups from my purchases
As someone who has wanted to get into investing in cryptos, but didn't want to do the dance to invest in each separately, this has been a dream come true.Greg Block has used this product for one month.
Alex Canter
This makes a lot of sense. Basically a Crypto version of Acorns, about time!
