Zayne
Maker
Hi everyone 👋, Excited to share Elevator with you here today! Elevator is a desktop app I've been working on that adds cryptocurrency price charts to your MacBook menu bar. While building this product, I tried to focus on the following features: - Clean UI that's easy to navigate - Large dataset (currently 1,000+ cryptocurrencies, more coming soon!) - Consistent and accurate data (prices are updated automatically in the app every 60 seconds) Some of the features I'm working on and hope to have in the product soon: - Stock market data - Portfolio tracking for stocks & cryptocurrencies - Favoriting/starring specific assets - Additional themes (current options are default & dark mode) Happy to answer any questions!
Nice app. Is this swift or electron ?
