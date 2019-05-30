I made a site which lists around 60 upcoming yoga + meditation programs in India from 34 meditation centers (traditional meditation + yoga schools, and a few established retreats) in India : www.elephantpath.co
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Arjun RajkumarMaker@arjunrajkumar
I'm surprised by the price difference in retreats offered by some of these centers for similar programs. It is proper and legit - but I guess it caters to different people, and hence has different prices. I'm looking to add more in the coming weeks. Want to keep adding authentic ones that offer both free and paid retreats. Please do take a look https://www.elephantpath.co Let me know if you find this helpful and any suggestions on how I can make this better.
Upvote Share·