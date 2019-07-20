Discussion
I keep forgetting things so I end up building this app for my own use. Text messages were always the most effective way to get my attention so I decided to build a reminder bot using the phone network. The Elephant bot is similar to the one available on Slack (slackbot). After using my own app for a decent amount of time and finding it useful, I decided to turn it into a product. Since SMS is a paid service (I use Twilio.com), the product is free to try but paid if you would like to keep using it. To get a 20% lifetime discount use the code "producthunt" during the subscription process. (available for 48h).
To start using Elephant, just text "setup + name + city" to (919)373-6463. Example: setup geraldo salt lake city. Name should be one word. For more information visit https://elephant.rocks
