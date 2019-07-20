Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Elephant

Elephant

Effortless reminders using natural language and SMS

Easily create reminders for yourself, family and friends using natural language via text messages. Just add Elephant to your contact list and start using it.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Geraldo Ramos
Geraldo Ramos
Maker
I keep forgetting things so I end up building this app for my own use. Text messages were always the most effective way to get my attention so I decided to build a reminder bot using the phone network. The Elephant bot is similar to the one available on Slack (slackbot). After using my own app for a decent amount of time and finding it useful, I decided to turn it into a product. Since SMS is a paid service (I use Twilio.com), the product is free to try but paid if you would like to keep using it. To get a 20% lifetime discount use the code "producthunt" during the subscription process. (available for 48h).
UpvoteShare
Geraldo Ramos
Geraldo Ramos
Maker
To start using Elephant, just text "setup + name + city" to (919)373-6463. Example: setup geraldo salt lake city. Name should be one word. For more information visit https://elephant.rocks
UpvoteShare