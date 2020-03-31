Elementor Experts
The idea of Experts has been a dream of mine for quite some time, and to see it come to life is amazing. We originally planned for Experts to be launched in June for Elementors 4th birthday, but in an effort to support the amazing web creator community during these trying times, we’ve expedited the launch and it is now live! Experts is a place where you can showcase your own work, get hired or hire other professional designers, marketers and developers all in one place. When you search for the right person, the magic of Experts is that you know exactly what their skills are based on their ‘skill circle’. Each profile’s skill circle consists of 3 scores: marketing, design and development. All three scores add up to 100% of the experts’ abilities which is a collection of the skills associated to the showcased projects. I know that Experts will help you - Showcase your work - Get clients - Build expertise - Built trust and authority - Connect with colleagues and - Hire and collaborate with others Check out Experts, create your own profile and reap all the benefits Experts has to offer you and your business. Last but not least, thank you @benln for hunting us!
There isn't any product like Elementor. Let the #nocode revolution begin :) Can't wait to find my Elementor expert already.
This is an excellent initiative for the community. People can now choose the right one for their works. Kudos to the team Elementor.
It's no secret that I am a massive fan of Elementor, and this is a massive step for the entire team and the whole Elementor community, well done team!
Elementor, guys, you're the best! tnx!