Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Elemental OS
Elemental OS
Ranked #17 for today

Elemental OS

The simple & minimal life management system

Payment Required
Streamline your life with the simple and efficient Elemental OS. Simplify your daily & weekly tasks, goals, finances, travel, health, and more with this all-in-one life management system. Get organized and reach your full potential!
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Notion by
Elemental OS
monday.com for startups
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Elemental OS
Elemental OSThe Simple & Minimal Life Management System
0
reviews
29
followers
Elemental OS by
Elemental OS
was hunted by
Saurav Wagh
in Productivity, Task Management, Notion. Made by
Pathange Balaji Rao
,
Sainath Rao
,
Saurav Wagh
and
Deepak Yadav
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Elemental OS
is not rated yet. This is Elemental OS's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#46