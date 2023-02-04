Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Elemental OS
Ranked #17 for today
Elemental OS
The simple & minimal life management system
Visit
Upvote 25
30% Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Streamline your life with the simple and efficient Elemental OS. Simplify your daily & weekly tasks, goals, finances, travel, health, and more with this all-in-one life management system. Get organized and reach your full potential!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Elemental OS
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform
About this launch
Elemental OS
The Simple & Minimal Life Management System
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Elemental OS by
Elemental OS
was hunted by
Saurav Wagh
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Pathange Balaji Rao
,
Sainath Rao
,
Saurav Wagh
and
Deepak Yadav
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
Elemental OS
is not rated yet. This is Elemental OS's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
4
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#46
Report