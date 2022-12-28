Products
Ranked #5 for today
Element Note
Your digital notebook, reimagined
Visit
Upvote 29
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Element Note is the next-gen note taking, PDF annotation, and light sketching app. With a modern look and powerful features, Element Note strives to provide an elegant writing space free of distractions.
Launched in
iOS
,
iPad
,
Productivity
by
Element Note
About this launch
Element Note
Your digital notebook. Reimagined
1
review
37
followers
Follow for updates
Element Note by
Element Note
was hunted by
Luke Zhao
in
iOS
,
iPad
,
Productivity
. Made by
Luke Zhao
. Featured on December 29th, 2022.
Element Note
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Element Note's first launch.
Upvotes
29
Comments
9
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#69
Report