Khoa Pham
Maker
Hi, excited to introduce my next macOS app, Elegant Converter, written in pure Swift and support macOS exclusively The app is written in native and provides fast experience and slick looking. You can drag and drop files to the left panel, select output formats in the centre panel and can. choose to convert one or many files at the same time. In the right panel you can view converting progress and status. Features included - Support many audio and video formats: mkv, mov, mp4, mp3, gif, ogg, wav, opus, avi, webm, flac, ... - Show detailed information about audio and video streams within a file, including duration, start time, bit rate, sample rate, frame rate, aspect ratio, codec and more informations. - Convert one or all files - Detailed reporting with percentage and output path, so you can locate There are many options to adjust the converted files - Perform concurrently: for many small files, it's good to convert them all in parallel - Specify duration: crop media files - Change video frame rate: adjust fps of video stream - Change resolution: adjust resolution of each frame inside video - Change aspect ratio: adjust aspect ratio to your liking, say 1:1, 16:9 or 4:3 - Remove audio stream or video stream from media files - Change bit rate: change bit rate of audio stream to reduce file sizes.
