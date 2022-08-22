Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Electronic Materials Office — Altar I
Ranked #20 for today
Electronic Materials Office — Altar I
An ultra-low profile, minimal, wireless mechanical keyboard
Visit
Upvote 4
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing Altar I — A keyboard with a precision machined aluminium monobody, slim mechanical switches, Bluetooth, novel key shape, rotary encoder, USB C, and a bold design.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Accessories
by
Electronic Materials Office — Altar I
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Electronic Materials Office — Altar I
An ultra-low profile, minimal, wireless mechanical keyboard
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Electronic Materials Office — Altar I by
Electronic Materials Office — Altar I
was hunted by
Andrew Emerson
in
Hardware
,
Accessories
. Made by
Andrew Emerson
. Featured on August 23rd, 2022.
Electronic Materials Office — Altar I
is not rated yet. This is Electronic Materials Office — Altar I's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#46
Report