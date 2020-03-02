Discussion
Sergey Yudovskiy
Maker
🎉🎉🎉 Hi, everyone! My name is Yudovskiy Sergey, and I am the CEO of ElectroNeek. With a great team of RPA experts (ex UiPath, ex. Workfusion, etc.; our own products have been recognized as Top 5 globally by Capterra and G2) from all over the world, we are building a next-gen RPA platform to help employees be more productive and to cut downtime and money spent on repetitive routine. ElectroNeek Enterprise aims to automate as many workflows as you need and run them concurrently, driving scaling costs to $0, which creates many more opportunities for productive work. We are the only one fixed-price RPA platform in the market. In a nutshell, we want enterprises not only to start automating routine tasks with scans, Excel tables, and reports but also to scale it without harming the budget - ElectroNeek is here to help you with all of these questions. If you have any questions, ask me or other Makers Happy automating!
