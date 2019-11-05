Discussion
Armand
Ok boomer
Hello people of all ages! As millenials continue to age, they will need emojis that represent them. That is why I created Eldermojis - not only for the underrepresented tech seniors of the world, but for all of us as we get older and need to feel accepted via chat. This is a no code project using Procreate (drawing), Carrd (website), Photoshop (resizing, touch-ups) and Xcode (iMessage sticker template). Side note: I once interviewed with Product Hunt and @rrhoover told me I was special but not special enough to get the job. I never want him to forget me so that is why I'm here releasing another silly product.
