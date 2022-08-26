Products
elasticfox
elasticfox
simple helpdesk for internal support
Meet Elasticfox, a simple alternative to complex ticketing systems for businesses looking to streamline internal assistance. Submit, address, and automate IT issues, HR inquiries, and other internal requests without leaving Slack.
Launched in
Meetings
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
by
elasticfox
About this launch
elasticfox
simple helpdesk for internal support
elasticfox by
elasticfox
was hunted by
elasticfox
in
Meetings
,
Developer Tools
,
Development
. Made by
elasticfox
. Featured on August 27th, 2022.
elasticfox
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is elasticfox's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#160
