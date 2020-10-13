Ekster | Magnetic iPhone 12 Case

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Olivier Momma
Maker
Time-saving carry essentials.
A special thank you to @jmitch for hunting our latest product release! We're super excited to introduce to you, the world's very first modular iPhone 12 case. For all those watching the Apple event tonight, and planning to grab an iPhone 12, or those who are just here to take a peek, we're super curious to hear what you have to say about this new addition to the Ekster family.
Share
Upvote (3)
Zee M Kane
Are these available for the iPhone 11 too?
UpvoteShare
Larry ArleneProduct Growth
Which iPhone 12 models are these cases for?
Share
Upvote (1)
Olivier Momma
Maker
Time-saving carry essentials.
@larry_arlene2 Hi Larry! We made them for all iPhone 12 sizes ;)
UpvoteShare
Rick Scharnigg
Hat tip to you @jmitch for hunting us again!
UpvoteShare