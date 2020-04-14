  1. Home
Ekster Key Holder

Say goodbye to lost keys and clutter

Say goodbye to lost keys and bulky keychains. The Ekster Key Holder keeps your keys secure, and easily accessible. Keep tabs on your keys at all times via your phone, or smart assistant; use the integrated LED to always find the right key, even in the dark.
Ekster Compact Smart Key Holder makes it easier to carry all of your keys without the jumbleRatings for products on Gadget Flow are based on quality, competitive features, aesthetics, price, and more. We also take feedback from our users seriously. Products with negative feedback (shipping delays, quality issues, etc.) will go down in rating. Feel free to report your experience with this brand and we will investigate.
Ekster's modern-day smart key holder is compact, trackable, and has a built-in flashlightThink of the Ekster Key Holder as the love-child of a Swiss Army multitool and your keychain. It holds your keys all right, but it's compact, beautifully organized, modular, and sensible... like a Swiss knife.
Olivier Momma
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! We're pleased to announce the launch of our fourth Kickstarter campaign and Product Hunt listing, the Ekster Key Holder. With a tracker and an LED light, the Key Holder is a minimalist solution that keeps all your keys organized, secure, and easy to access. 1. Say goodbye to clutter It's never been easier to access the right key. The Ekster Key Holder organizes all your keys in a compact, silent stack, which you can flip through with just one hand. Say goodbye to keys jingling in your pockets, or scratching your valuables. 2. Never lose your keys again Lost your keys? Just ring them, or locate them on a map using your phone, Google Home, Alexa or Siri. You'll receive alerts if you leave them behind, and you can use the tracker to ring your phone too. Bonus: use the tracker as a remote control for group selfies. 3. Let there be light A built-in LED light ensures that you'll always find the right key and that you won't scratch your car or door in the dark. The light flashes when you ring your keys, so you'll be able to find them even in the darkest of corners. 4. Carry smarter This Key Holder stores 3-8 keys comfortably and is built for easy assembly on the go; no tools necessary. It comes with a magnetic add-on, allowing you to attach larger keys (like car keys) without the hassle. ABOUT US This is our fourth time here, and your overwhelming support has made it possible for us to reach our funding goal within fifteen minutes of launching the campaign! We couldn't have done it without our fans. It's been a strange few weeks for all of us, and hitting this goal motivates us to get through the coming months with all of you. Over the years, we've evolved as a brand, and so has our mission. We're now in the business of making life easier, and we build time-saving designs which will do that for you. That's why we've worked tirelessly to create a Key Holder and Tracker that match the modern functionality of our smart wallets. Help us bring this project to life, we'd love your feedback!
Thomas
Love the minimalist design! Big fan of Chipolo, way to go. Just backed your project on Kickstarter. Good luck!
Richard Canneman
Maker
Thanks @jmitch for the hunt! We worked hard on this product, and loving the support
Jelle de Windt
Love the smart design, and a big fan of all the previous products. Will definitely back on KS.
Rick Scharnigg
Maker
Thanks for the hunt Justin! Great to see the product here
