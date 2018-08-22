Ekosystem sends you daily startup knowledge on Messenger
Davis Baer@daviswbaer
Love it! Nice work Antoine :)
Antoine MilkoffMaker@antoinemilkoff · Project Manager, NUMA Paris
@daviswbaer Thanks Davis 🙏
Alex Mouret@alex_mouret
The content is really useful !
⭐️
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Congrats with launch, but I don't believe that you will throw in to person just random facts/dates etc. I believe you should create the same but with different categories: music, cinema, sports etc. and sub topics of it to personalise more, so the person will be able to follow and learn about stuff he/she likes and really want to aquire new knowledge.
Antoine MilkoffMaker@antoinemilkoff · Project Manager, NUMA Paris
@bitrewards Thanks a lot for your feedback Alexander. That's a great idea. I think I'm gonna stick with the startup niche for the moment but diversification is definitely a possibility
