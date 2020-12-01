Ejectify automatically unmounts external volumes when your Mac starts sleeping, and mounts them again after it wakes up. Useful when you have connected a USB drive to a display that powers off when your Mac starts sleeping, causing the drive to be ejected.
👋 Hi hunters! I have connected a Time Machine disk to an external display. As soon as my Mac sleeps, the display is powered off and the disk gets ejected forcefully. This results in annoying "Disk not ejected properly" notifications when my Mac wakes up again and eventually might corrupt the volume. This menu bar app automatically unmounts my Time Machine disk, and other external volumes, when my Mac starts sleeping, and mount them again after it wakes up. Problem solved. It is similar to Jettison but Ejectify additionally allows you to configure when volumes should be unmounted automatically. In my case, it works best when they get unmounted when (external) screens started sleeping instead of my Mac. Ejectify can be downloaded after making a small contribution or can be build from source for free. However, for hunters I don't mind sending you the application for free. Just send me a message! Hope you find it useful too 👍.
@nielsmouthaan1 Hey Niels, this looks like just what I've been looking for! Could I ask for a copy, please?
@ninthart Sure, drop me an email and I will send you a copy: nielsmouthaan@me.com.
This is a perfect example of a "one-thing-well" app. Bought it! Also: The presentation here on PH and on its website is fantastic, you even mention a competing product… congrats 👍 One thing missing: macOS compatibility (required OS Version?).