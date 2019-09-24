Eightydays for Android
Aleh Tsikhanau
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! I'm incredibly proud of the team. We have been working for a long time on the ability to make travel more mobile in the truest sense of the word. Today we wanted to bring to your attention Eightydays.me Android App. Eightydays.me is a place for people to discover in a few seconds and book unique multi-trips around Europe by flights, trains and ferries in one trip. Since the first launch Eightydays.me has been significantly improved and enhanced with new features as reflected in Eightydays.me Android App. What's for now: 1 Combine flights, trains, ferries in one trip 2 Change cities with one touch 3 Choose your schedule 4 Easy booking 5 Receive all tickets in one to email in a few minutes 6 24/7 Customer Support 7 Automatic flight check-in free of charge. Avoid a large fee at the airport. 8 Eightydays Guarantee. Changes or cancelations? Don't worry, we will provide an alternative option at our expense ! But don’t try to search meaning in the text, pictures or videos, just create a trip and see all the magic In 1.1 you will see: - boarding passes - support for tablet devices If you have any questions, feel free to drop them down below. Have fun and enjoy your travels Eightydays.me Team
Maker
Hi guys! We would be super grateful if share your feedback. Have fun and enjoy your travels 😃🤗
Great product!!! 👍
👍🏻Very interesting and convenient product
Great product Aleh!!!