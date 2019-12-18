Egonotifier

Discussion
Régis Freyd
Maker
Hi Hunters! As a maintainer of a repository with a decent amount of stars [1], there are some important moments I want to celebrate: - When my repository reaches 1000 stars, for example - When it reaches 500 forks. Stuff like that. Achievements that I can share with the community on Twitter, for instance. But I keep forgetting to check the number of stars and forks of my own repositories. Open source developers don't have many ways to be recognized for their work. One of these marks of recognition is the number of stars of their repositories. It’s a vanity metric, yes, definitely – but it’s somehow important to represent if this hard work has an impact or not. This is why I’ve built a simple system to monitor repositories on GitHub and warn me by email when my repositories reach certain milestones [2]. After a few weeks of dog fooding my own system, I think it’s ready for public use. It’s free, there is no tracking whatsoever and I just hope other GitHub users will find it useful. Also, it’s free and open source [3]. [1]: https://github.com/monicahq/monica [2]: https://github.com/djaiss/egonot... [3] https://github.com/djaiss/egonot...
