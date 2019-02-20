Log InSign up
EGG Traveler

Innovative powerstrip with power bank and wireless charging

First travel power strip with built-in power bank and wireless charging! Includes a set of 3 interchangeable power cables for the world's most common plug types: A (US), C (EU) and G (UK).

Annie Milton
Annie Milton@ani_hakobyan · Believe You CAN and You're Halfway There
It has a wireless charger !!!!!! Amazing, so many cool things in one small device 🥰
Alexandra Pernomina
Alexandra Pernomina@pernomina_alexandra · Passionate of new stuff
I need it!!! <3
Sykes Mary
Sykes Mary@baboyan_mary · PR specialist
Where can I get it?
Marta Ciemięga
Marta Ciemięga@marta_ciemiega · #startuplife @eggelectronics
@baboyan_mary you can get it now on Indiegogo until end of February https://igg.me/at/eggtraveler 😃
Lilit Ghukasyan
Lilit Ghukasyan@lilit_ghukasyan · Passionate of everything new
Does it come in another colors as well?
Caroline Sykes
Caroline Sykes@caroline_sykes
Ah I'm so gonna this while traveling! Thanks to the team for the idea!
