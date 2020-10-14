Efimero - Be Less Social

discussion
Mars H
MakerProduct Developer
Hey PH! 🤗 This past week I've been working on a little experiment, and I think it's now ready to see the light of day. I wanted to share it with the community to get some feedback. I believe it's essential that we begin to reduce our online social impact and footprint, and that's what Efimero aims to do, by bringing social back to the bare minimum by stripping 3 core components: Identity. Everything you share doesn't need to wear your name (or your face!), get your thoughts out of your mind, without the anxiety that comes from sharing online today. Perpetuity. Just as your content doesn't always need to represent you, it also doesn't have to last forever. Content on Efimero can only be viewed by people who were online when it was created. If you missed it, it's gone. Virality. There's no algorithm, no recommendations, mixed with the lack of identity or perpetuity; there is absolutely no virality within Efimero. We've seen the impact social media can have on our world, from the mundane to the extremely important. This is why I believe a healthy online social environment should reduce its global and individual impact to a bare minimum, making it nothing more than a communication and entertainment tool. To wrap it up, Efimero aims to create a social platform that promotes an honest, selfless and open conversation, where nothing really lasts or matters.
