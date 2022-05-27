  1. Home
  2.  → Effekt for macOS

Effekt for macOS

Generative art on the GPU

visit
  1. bd14c504-affd-42ed-906a-1fd0258aedc9.jpeg
Effekt is a powerful mix between an image editor and a visual toy that generates artwork in ultra high resolution.

The artwork is generated on the GPU, using compact and blazingly fast programs known as fragment shaders.
Embed
Featured
EquityMultiple
Promoted
Tap into cash-flowing commercial real estate investments
Have you used Effekt for macOS?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.